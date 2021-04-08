Canandaigua National Corp Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.7% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 431,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,036,705. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $236.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

