Canandaigua National Corp Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,053. The firm has a market cap of $147.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $141.22 and a one year high of $224.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average of $205.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.96.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

