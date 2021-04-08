Canandaigua National Corp Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $325.32. 27,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,186. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $356.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

