Canandaigua National Corp Has $5.84 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,843 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Comcast by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.55. 230,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,847,635. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

