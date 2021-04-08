Canandaigua National Corp Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $380.82. 7,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,947. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

