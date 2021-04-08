Canandaigua National Corp Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after purchasing an additional 924,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 209,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,556,707. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

