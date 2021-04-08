Canandaigua National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $210.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

