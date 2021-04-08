Canandaigua National Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,443 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.34. 59,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,926,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 112.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.