Canandaigua National Corp Sells 10,061 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,061 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.1% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 140,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 845.5% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 51,035 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.4% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 444,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,626,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,325,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $152.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,531 shares of company stock worth $12,575,235 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

