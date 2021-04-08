Canandaigua National Corp Sells 1,412 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,499,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.57.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $2.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $147.37 and a 1-year high of $276.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

