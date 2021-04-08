Canandaigua National Corp Sells 1,458 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $964,912,000. Boston Partners increased its position in CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in CVS Health by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 901,845 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $74.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,375 shares of company stock valued at $44,673,602 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

