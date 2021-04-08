Canandaigua National Corp Sells 181 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,863,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,108.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $10.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,249.59. 29,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,505. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,182.33 and a 12-month high of $2,244.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,066.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,812.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

