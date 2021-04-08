Canandaigua National Corp Sells 2,528 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $251.69. 143,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,404,105. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.41.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.