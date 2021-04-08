Canandaigua National Corp Sells 2,540 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,216 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 796.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 284,271 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,687,000 after purchasing an additional 252,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.85. 162,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,261,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $83.61 and a one year high of $147.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.90 and its 200 day moving average is $135.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

