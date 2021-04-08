Canandaigua National Corp Sells 2,596 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $355,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,399 shares of company stock valued at $34,096,430. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,681. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $248.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.38. The stock has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.