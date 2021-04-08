Canandaigua National Corp Sells 3,700 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.47. 94,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.33 and its 200 day moving average is $139.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $198.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

