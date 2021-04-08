Canandaigua National Corp Sells 5,128 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $436,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.5% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $961,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $79.05. The stock had a trading volume of 228,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,721,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $143.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

