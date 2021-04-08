Canandaigua National Corp Sells 787 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.65. 211,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,597,273. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.65 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

