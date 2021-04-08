Canandaigua National Corp Takes $5.27 Million Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 288,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,000. Canandaigua National Corp owned about 0.20% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $9,241,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $755,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $1,291,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $6,711,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

NYSE:BNL traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $18.89. 1,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,655. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNL. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.