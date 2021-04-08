Canandaigua National Corp Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in The Home Depot by 15.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.32.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $312.74. The company had a trading volume of 75,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.00. The stock has a market cap of $336.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.54 and a 52-week high of $315.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.