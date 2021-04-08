Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.51

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $630.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18.

Capita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers people solutions, including digital onboarding, employee engagement and benefits, screening, talent acquisition, HR transformation, learning and development, corporate benefits, pension administration, and army recruitment services; and automation, critical communication system, education technology, finance and payment, management information system, and workforce management software products and services.

