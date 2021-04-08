Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Raised to $154.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

COF stock opened at $132.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $467,729,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

