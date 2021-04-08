Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

CPXWF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

CPXWF opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

