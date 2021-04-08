Carbon Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. Carbon has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $52,878.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carbon has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00070722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00263243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.97 or 0.00807446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,682.60 or 0.99740879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00711005 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,388,816 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

