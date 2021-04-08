Cardano (ADA) Reaches Market Cap of $38.65 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion and approximately $2.20 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00052195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00052514 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.37 or 0.00312010 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00027444 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

