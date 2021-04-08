Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.71 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion and $2.92 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00051523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00053981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.93 or 0.00314526 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027480 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

