CargoX Achieves Market Cap of $40.30 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One CargoX coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CargoX has traded 44.4% higher against the dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $40.30 million and approximately $509,865.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00056450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.88 or 0.00634990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00083879 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030526 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 164,509,840 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.