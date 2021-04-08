Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.60. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Longbow Research upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.43.

Shares of CSL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,101. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $169.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

