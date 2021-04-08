Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 39.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after acquiring an additional 54,307 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,303,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $169.57 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $169.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

