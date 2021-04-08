Carry (CRE) Price Down 23.4% Over Last Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 29.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $201.12 million and $4.84 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00014803 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,912,507,762 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

