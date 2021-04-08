Cartesi (CTSI) Price Hits $0.57

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market cap of $175.88 million and approximately $57.10 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.49 or 0.00262356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00787476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.63 or 0.99669346 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00017258 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.94 or 0.00708225 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,412,337 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

