carVertical Market Capitalization Achieves $26.12 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. carVertical has a market capitalization of $26.12 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, carVertical has traded up 50% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00056051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00022157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.46 or 0.00647068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00083630 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030351 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

