Cascades (CADNF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cascades (OTCMKTS: CADNF):

4/7/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $18.00 to $17.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2021 – Cascades had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Cascades had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

3/22/2021 – Cascades was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

3/3/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $19.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $16.50 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $18.50 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CADNF traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. Cascades Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

