Cascades Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cascades in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CAS. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.42.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$15.11 on Thursday. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$12.25 and a twelve month high of C$18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

