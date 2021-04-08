Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Raymond James cut Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,029,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $215.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $135.73 and a 52 week high of $221.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.22 and its 200 day moving average is $190.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

