CashBet Coin (CBC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18,630.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $24.43, $13.77 and $7.50. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00056987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00022509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.14 or 0.00639028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00084089 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030516 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $10.39, $13.77, $18.94, $32.15, $5.60, $24.68, $20.33, $50.98, $33.94, $24.43 and $51.55. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

