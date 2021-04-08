Caspian (CSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.06 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Caspian has a market cap of $16.06 million and approximately $188,837.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 79.5% higher against the dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

