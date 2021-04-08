Caspian (CSP) Price Up 77.6% This Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 31.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 77.6% against the dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $21.43 million and approximately $200,530.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00056086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00021906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.18 or 0.00633916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00082038 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030068 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

