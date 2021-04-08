Castweet One Day Trading Volume Tops $43,911.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $250,556.64 and approximately $43,911.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Castweet has traded up 21% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

