Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global raised shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $227.64. 25,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.67. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

