Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.9% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.14. 52,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

