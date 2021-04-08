Catex Token One Day Volume Tops $11,469.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. Catex Token has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $11,469.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00055741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00084345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.61 or 0.00630795 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.