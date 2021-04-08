Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.31. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 8,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.69 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cathedral Energy Services news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell bought 140,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$115,794.50.

Cathedral Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.