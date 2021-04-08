CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on CBFV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBFV traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,811. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.34%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

