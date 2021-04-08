Celer Network (CELR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $104.81 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $369.47 million and $104.81 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00055968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00083366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.48 or 0.00628659 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00030113 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,494,609,697 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Buying and Selling Celer Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.