Celer Network Trading 9.9% Lower This Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $397.16 million and approximately $108.85 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00056128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00021919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00633300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00081988 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030098 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,609,697 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

