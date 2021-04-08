Celo (CELO) Achieves Market Cap of $917.36 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Celo has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $917.36 million and approximately $14.67 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $4.48 or 0.00007709 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

