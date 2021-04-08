Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $43.65 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $43.65 million and $1.68 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00056051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00022157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.46 or 0.00647068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00083630 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030351 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,364,357 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.