Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.49 and last traded at $54.46. 2,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,545,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELH shares. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.53 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $1,518,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Celsius by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

