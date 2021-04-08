Centaur (CNTR) Price Hits $0.0181

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $20.27 million and approximately $261,243.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00056528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00022258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.19 or 0.00637750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00084167 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030274 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,208,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.